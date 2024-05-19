﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Experience unique charm of Songze culture

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
The Shanghai Songze Site Museum in Zhaoxiang Town of Qingpu District has all the answers to the origin of Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
Experience unique charm of Songze culture

A bazaar showcasing intangible cultural heritage gems of Qingpu at the museum.

Are you interested in the origin of Shanghai, its earliest inhabitants and the evolution of its splendid culture and civilization?

If so, the Shanghai Songze Site Museum in Zhaoxiang Town of Qingpu District has all the answers.

The popular version of Shanghai's history chronicles how a small fishing village developed into a metropolis in the short space of several hundred years. The truth is that this melting pot began much further back in time.

Archaeological discoveries in Songze Village show that Shanghai's civilization dates back 6,000 years.

On Saturday, which marked the 48th International Museum Day, and the 10th-year anniversary of the museum's opening, a series of activities were held, taking people on a journey to read the past, present and future of the museum and experience the everlasting charm of the intangible cultural heritage of the district.

Experience unique charm of Songze culture
Ti Gong

Traditional crafts on display.

A special exhibition looking back to the development and history of the museum has opened, and a noteworthy lecture on the archaeological value of the site and cultural value of Songze was held.

Construction of the Songze Impression Pavilion, a rural revitalization program of Zhaoxiang, started at the same time.

The program features an ancient cultural corridor of "Shanghai roots" and will develop a town blending Songze culture and Buddhist and Zen cultures.

It will rely on the rural natural landscapes of Zhaoxiang and create a leisure destination of rural tourism.

A bazaar showcasing 14 representative intangible cultural heritage gems of Qingpu is being held at the same time with inheritors displaying their techniques at the museum.

The series of activities create a platform for the public to explore and experience Songze culture and the unique charm of history, officials said.

Experience unique charm of Songze culture
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People are invited to take a tour to explore the roots of Shanghai.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Monday)

Address: 3993 Huqingping Highway, Songze Village, Zhaoxiang

上海市青浦区赵巷镇崧泽村沪青平公路3993号

Experience unique charm of Songze culture
Ti Gong

The bazaar attracted many visitors.

Experience unique charm of Songze culture
Ti Gong

A performance of Tianshange (folk songs sung in the field by farmers).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     