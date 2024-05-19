Experience unique charm of Songze culture

The Shanghai Songze Site Museum in Zhaoxiang Town of Qingpu District has all the answers to the origin of Shanghai.

Are you interested in the origin of Shanghai, its earliest inhabitants and the evolution of its splendid culture and civilization?

If so, the Shanghai Songze Site Museum in Zhaoxiang Town of Qingpu District has all the answers.

The popular version of Shanghai's history chronicles how a small fishing village developed into a metropolis in the short space of several hundred years. The truth is that this melting pot began much further back in time.

Archaeological discoveries in Songze Village show that Shanghai's civilization dates back 6,000 years.

On Saturday, which marked the 48th International Museum Day, and the 10th-year anniversary of the museum's opening, a series of activities were held, taking people on a journey to read the past, present and future of the museum and experience the everlasting charm of the intangible cultural heritage of the district.

Ti Gong

A special exhibition looking back to the development and history of the museum has opened, and a noteworthy lecture on the archaeological value of the site and cultural value of Songze was held.

Construction of the Songze Impression Pavilion, a rural revitalization program of Zhaoxiang, started at the same time.

The program features an ancient cultural corridor of "Shanghai roots" and will develop a town blending Songze culture and Buddhist and Zen cultures.

It will rely on the rural natural landscapes of Zhaoxiang and create a leisure destination of rural tourism.

A bazaar showcasing 14 representative intangible cultural heritage gems of Qingpu is being held at the same time with inheritors displaying their techniques at the museum.

The series of activities create a platform for the public to explore and experience Songze culture and the unique charm of history, officials said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Monday)

Address: 3993 Huqingping Highway, Songze Village, Zhaoxiang

上海市青浦区赵巷镇崧泽村沪青平公路3993号

Ti Gong