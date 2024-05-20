Japan art festival launches promotion in town

As one of the world's leading art tourism destinations, "Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2024" will take place in the Echigo-Tsumari region in Japan from July 13 to November 10.

"Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2024" recently held its Chinese press conference at the Okura Garden Hotel Shanghai.

As one of the world's leading art tourism destinations, "Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2024" will take place in the Echigo-Tsumari region in Japan from July 13 to November 10. This year the triennial has invited 275 groups of artists from 41 countries and regions whose works will be displayed in residences, schools, architectures, outdoor areas and parks across 760 square kilometers.

Director and founder of Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale Kitakawa Fram said: "Both the scale and preparation work of the triennial is comparable to that of a World Expo. It might cost the visitors two days via the three different routes to view all the works."

Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale had been frequented by five million visitors from around the world by the end of 2023. It also brought together nearly 1,000 artists from more than 100 countries and regions to create artworks for the exhibition. Among them are major names in contemporary art, such as Christian Boltanski, Marina Abramovic, James Turrell, and Yayoi Kusama.

"Art is not something to be evaluated in the art museums of the metropolis," said Fram. "It is the instantaneous explosive outcome of an unbelievable chemical reaction that occurs in the space intertwined with the life scene. Contrary to the saying that "'Contemporary art belongs to the city,' I believe that a new kind of art has already stretched in front of us in the countryside, utterly different from the existing commercialized art."

Over the past 25 years, more than 40 Chinese artists and architects including Cai Guoqiang, Ma Yansong, Liu Jianhua, and Liu Yicun have participated in the triennial. They presented their distinctive art projects in the fields and residential buildings based on the important propositions of the local rural conditions and future social development.

China House, the triennial's Chinese partner, launched "Art Field in Nanhai Guangdong" in 2022 and "Art at Fuliang" in 2023.

According to Sun Qian, director of China House, "China's vast and richly diverse regional scene has begun a path of exploration in land art."