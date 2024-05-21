Cats welcome to nights at the Shanghai Museum

“On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt” will be held from July 18, 2024, to August 17, 2025.

Cats are welcome to slink into the Shanghai Museum at night this summer.

“On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt,” probably the most anticipated exhibition on the list of 2024 Shanghai Museum, will be held from July 18, 2024, to August 17, 2025.

Boasted as the most extensive and prestigious exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifacts displayed globally, the exhibition marks the first comprehensive collaboration between a Chinese museum and the Egyptian government.

In partnership with the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt, the exhibition features 492 groups comprising 788 exquisite artifacts from various eras of ancient Egyptian civilization. Visitors will be mesmerized by the grandeur of pharaoh statues — including those of Tutankhamun, Amenemhat III, and Ramses II — a complete set of mummy coffins, intricate queen’s gold jewelry, and new discoveries of painted coffins, animal mummies and statues from the Saqqara region.

These treasures have been carefully curated from seven major Egyptian museums, including the Egyptian Museum, Luxor Museum, and Suez Museum, alongside the latest archaeological findings in Saqqara. Among them, 95 percent will make their debut in Asia.

This exhibition also heralds the largest special exhibition ever held by the Shanghai Museum. The museum will undergo a series of renovation and save three exhibition halls on the first floor of its People’s Square location. Covering a total area of 3,000 square meters, the exhibition will render a unique and immersive viewing experience, integrating narrative displays, artifacts showcases and cutting-edge technological installations.

As some of the artifacts are related to the subject of cats, “Night at the Museum” encourages visitors to bring their cats along to add a special purr to the exhibition.

Early bird tickets could be purchased for 120 yuan (US$16.6) via the museum's official WeChat mini program:上海博物馆参观预约

If you go:

Date: July 18, 2024, to August 17, 2025

Address: 201 People's Avenue

人民大道201号