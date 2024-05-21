﻿
Oriental Art Center launches sculpture competition

The Shanghai Oriental Art Center has launched a global sculpture competition. It will display the selected works in the theater's public space.
Chinese-Canadian architect Peter Fu, the chief architect at KFS Design International Inc, has had his new sculpture "Golden Home" unveiled at the Oriental Art Center in Shanghai.

"Presenting sculptures with dramatic content in the Oriental Art Center, a performing art and architectural landmark, is a vivid way to combine and complement the arts of architecture, drama, and sculpture," Fu said.

Ti Gong

The sculpture, "Golden Home," is placed at the entrance hall of the Shanghai Oriental Art Center

The unveiling of "Golden Home" serves as a prelude to a sculpture competition held jointly by the Oriental Art Center and KFS. The competition is open to global architects and sculptors, and the winning pieces will be displayed in the theater's public spaces.

The Oriental Art Center, located in Pudong, has a significant relationship to architectural art. The Art Center was designed by French architect Paul Andrew, who also worked on the Charles de Gaulle Airport and the Shanghai Pudong International Airport T1.

Ti Gong

Architect Peter Fu

Fu was born in Shanghai, studied architecture and urban planning at Tongji University, and received his doctorate from McGill University in Canada. He created a design firm in Shanghai over two decades ago and was honored by the Shanghai government with the Magnolia Award.

According to Fu, "Golden Home" was inspired by the original musical "Memories of The Valley," which chronicles the narrative of three 16-year-old boys born on the same day. They meet by coincidence in the river valley and agree to meet again in ten years.

Ti Gong

The "Golden Home" is unveiled at the Oriental Art Center

"Many buildings in the city have souls and stories to tell," Fu added. "Our dramatic sculpture concept is based on the most memorable moment of a dramatic performance, the one that moves spectators. It also includes a story to read and visualize.

The sculpture competition intends to collect sculptural works related to drama art from young artists during the next five years. Every year, around 20 outstanding pieces will be chosen from the entries and displayed at the Oriental Art Center's public space.

