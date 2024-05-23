'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 63: 老婆 (Lao Po)

Carlos, hailing from Peru and happily married to a Chinese wife, once affectionately referred to his wife as "Wai Po" (grandma) instead of "Lao Po" (wife).

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

