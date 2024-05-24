﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Cultural treasures shared as part of promotion week in Xihui District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
Part cultural bazaar, part concert, and part pingtan performances (storytelling and singing in Suzhou dialect), a cultural feast opens in Xuhui as part of cultural promotion week.
Ti Gong

A craftsman demonstrates wood carving.

Part cultural bazaar, part concert, and part pingtan performances (storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect), a cultural feast has opened in Xuhui District as part of a cultural promotion week launched by the Xuhui District Cultural Center.

The cultural bazaar opened in the outdoor square of the center on Friday, inviting people to appreciate a shadow play, experience the traditional craft of woolen embroidery, and enjoy the fun of dough figurines.

The bazaar also features displays of intangible cultural heritage techniques and items and will last three days through Sunday.

The traditional craft of wood carving is showcased and childhood memories evoked with Lianhuanhua, pocket-sized comic books of a bygone era, available to browse or buy at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

The bazaar opens on Friday.

Hand drum performances and cotton textile techniques of Huang Daopo (1245-1330), who pioneered cotton cultivation and weaving techniques, are also part of the offerings.

On Saturday, the iconic Weekly Concert at Xujiahui Park, the city's first public-interest lawn concert, will be held amid lush greenery and the fragrance of flowers, while fashion shows, dances, singing, and paper-cut performances will be staged at Fenglin subdistrict over the weekend.

As part of the promotion week, lectures on acappella, and pingtan performances will offer a soothing musical delight at the cultural center.

In Kangjian subdistrict, an children's outdoor musical will play to audiences over the weekend.

The district will continue providing high-quality cultural services and boosting the development of the cultural industry, Xuhui's cultural and tourism officials said.

Ti Gong

Women play hand drums on Friday.

If you go to the bazaar:

Opening hours: 12pm-6:30pm, May 25-26

Venue: Xuhui District Cultural Center 徐汇区文化馆

Address: 237 Luoxiang Road, 徐汇区罗香路237号

Ti Gong

A boy learns to make handicrafts.

Ti Gong

A Pingtan performance takes place.

Hu Min / SHINE

People can try out Peking Opera make-up techniques.

Ti Gong

The bazaar draws many visitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui Park
Xujiahui
Xuhui
