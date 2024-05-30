'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 64:乱七八糟 (Luan Qi Ba Zao)

Let's listen to the Filipino girl to explain this word. Remember, we should try to maintain 'well-organized' at any moment.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

'乱七八糟' can refer to things being in complete disorder or a person's complicated and confused feelings. Let's listen to the Filipino girl to explain this word. Remember, we should try to maintain 'well-organized' at any moment.

