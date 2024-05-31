Work by modern calligraphy pioneer on show for the first time

Exhibition of work by Zhao Lengyue (1915-2002) will be open free to the public until September 28 at the Shanghai International Cultural Relics and Art bonded Service Center.

Ti Gong

An exhibition of renowned Chinese calligrapher Zhao Lengyue has opened in Shanghai.

The exhibition showcases nearly 40 works by the artist, all on display to the public for the first time.

Zhao (1915-2002) was a pioneer of modern calligraphy. In his early days, he was influenced by Wang Xizhi (303–361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy." Then, he began intensive study into other prominent calligraphers such as Yan Zhenqing (709-784) and Ouyang Xun (557-641). Finally, he developed his own style, and promoted modern-day calligraphy transformation.

The exhibition will be open free to the public until September 28 at the Shanghai International Cultural Relics and Art bonded Service Center.

Appointments via WeChat (ftzart) in advance are required.

If you go:

Date: Through September 28



Venue: Shanghai International Cultural Relics and Art bonded Service Center

Address: 138 Taizhong Road S., Pudong New Area