Feature / Art & Culture

Children to the fore with bazaar at Liu Haisu Art Museum this weekend

To celebrate the coming Children's Day, "The Second 121 Kids Bazaar" will be held at the green area outside the Liu Haisu Art Museum this weekend.
A poster advertises The 121 Kid Bazaar.

Children to the fore with bazaar at Liu Haisu Art Museum this weekend

Some of the works on display are created by children.

To celebrate the coming Children's Day, "The Second 121 Kids Bazaar" will be held at the green area outside the Liu Haisu Art Museum this weekend.

Organized by Liu Haisu Art Museum, the annual event covers activities with many different elements, including music, drama, picture books, calligraphy, and poetry.

A cluster of booths at the bazaar is filled with creativity and imagination.

For example, "Tickle! Tickle!" displays caterpillars and hedgehogs in solid clay created by children under the guidance of artist Xiao Longhua. These lifelike creatures are full of fun and naivete, each carved with a unique expression.

Children to the fore with bazaar at Liu Haisu Art Museum this weekend

"Tickle! Tickle!"

Another highlight is "Circle Studio," utilizing all kinds of surplus materials from life to make creative, practical, and artistic handmade paper. "Circle Studio" aims to take and pass on the aesthetics and craftsmanship of ancient papermaking in a new artistic language, enabling more people to experience the joy of handmade paper.

Visitors can purchase handmade paper fans made by children in a workshop where they dyed handmade paper in beautiful patterns then made it into exquisite paper fans.

There are also interactive projects available at the bazaar. For example, imperfect vegetables and fruits also have a value and can be used to generate beautiful patterns. All a child needs is paint and creativity.

Artist Guo Wenyuan, an independent illustrator, will also paint watercolor portraits for those who attend.

Exhibition Info

Date: 10am-6pm, June 1, 2

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd. W 延安西路1609号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
