Young aritists explore timeless elegance of calendar paintings

Through the veil of time and space, yuelipai or calendar paintings showcase the most popular and fashionable elements a hundred years ago. They're more like a mirror of history reflecting people's pursuit of a better life in the era.

Although the art form has gradually moved away from our daily lives its unique charm still attracts many people, including two young female artists we are going to meet today.