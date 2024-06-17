8th Xintiandi design festival opens in fashionable district

Design Shanghai @ Xintiandi Design Festival recently opened to the public in the former shikumen neighborhood and will run through June 30.

Under the theme of "Hybrid Playground," 22 sets of installations from different disciplines including architecture, design, art, and fashion, creates a playground for creativity.

Since 2017, Design Shanghai @ Xintiandi has presented more than 100 design-inspired art installations, professional forums, and a large number of exciting offline interactive activities to the public, dedicated to spreading the power of design throughout the city. It has become a place where young designers can freely utilize their imagination and creativity.

The 8th Design Shanghai @ Xintiandi Design Festival has for the first time planned routes and zones of all the installations through the five major sections to give a clear and comprehensive experience to visitors. Through the sections of "Lobby of Astonishment," "Track of Fun," "Plaza of Interaction," "Zone for Diversity," and "Land of Breath," these installations link the various backdrops of Xintiandi Plaza, Xintiandi Shikumen, Xintiandi Style I, Xintiandi Style II, and Taipingqiao Park with a complete narrative.

For example, "City Kaleidoscope – Flowers in the Mirror" in the section of "Track of Fun" is an urban experience device made of mirrored metal. Inspired by childhood toys in the memories of the young designers, the work tries to break the shackles of time and space, inspiring the viewers to recall the joy and innocence of their childhoods.

Also in this section, "The Touch" explores the relationship between digital technology and the sensory intuition of people's spiritual worlds in this modern era. Resembling an enlarged hand, the installation is designed with visual programming software and fabricated with 3D printing. The "high-five" gesture reminds viewers to engage their sense of touch plus other physical senses to perceive the world in multiple dimensions. This piece reminds us to reconnect ourselves with nature, especially during the current epoch where artificial intelligence and digital technology increasingly permeate our daily lives. By engaging all our physical senses for a connection with sensory instincts, we will find a more sustainable and healthy way of living.

Another impressive piece is "Flying in the city," a set of urban public interactive installations composed of a "body" and "wings." This installation combines different considerations on interaction, gaming, mechanics, and environmental protection. It attempts to connect the relationships between individuals and their inner worlds, between man and nature, between society and cities. According to Zhao Baiqiao and Wu Xing, the designers of the piece, participants regardless of age, gender, or occupation, can enter a realm with no boundaries.

If you go:

Date: Through the end of June

Venue: Outdoors in the neighborhood of Xintiandi

