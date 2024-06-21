Exhibition marks two firsts for Museum of Art Pudong

Curators' choices provide a comprehensive overview of Cao Fei's nearly 30-year artistic journey with highlights from her early work and seven pieces making their global debut.

"Cao Fei: Tidal Flux" is on show at Museum of Art Pudong through November 17. It is not only the first solo show dedicated to a female artist at MAP, but its first major exhibition of moving images and media art.

Curated by Nancy Spector from the United States, Xue Tan from Hong Kong, and Yang Beichen from Beijing, the exhibition explores the themes of "Time," "Body," and "Technology," encompassing several of Cao's significant long-term projects.

Highlights include her early works during the "Pearl River Delta" period, the exploration of digital and virtual realms in the "metaverse" originating from the RMB City (RMB — To be ReMember), and her research project HX. The exhibition also features seven pieces making their global debut, and 13 works/series being shown in China for the first time.

Born in 1978 in Guangzhou, Cao is one of the most internationally acclaimed Chinese contemporary artists. In 2023, she ranked 10th on ArtReview's prestigious "Power 100" list of the art world's most influential figures.

She mixes social commentary, popular aesthetics, references to Surrealism, and documentary conventions in her films and installations. Her works reflect on the rapid and developmental changes in Chinese society today.

The exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of Cao's nearly 30-year artistic journey. Utilizing the entire second floor of the museum, the artist crafts a "non-linear" arrangement that brings the work to life through a diverse perspective.

The artist uses art to respond to the seismic upheavals and vigorous development that have defined China's post-reform era, and to the flow of times under globalization.

For example, her latest ongoing project, the "Dash," is unveiled to the public for the first time. The video showcases a new concept of "agricultural futurism," where "unmanned" agriculture is brought to life through the collaborative efforts of drones hovering in the air and ground-based robots performing farming tasks, as if positioning themselves as the next generation of "farmers." Through her artistic expression, she forges a new link between futurism and the ancient traditions of humanity.

Among the highlights are her works shown at the museum's Glass Hall, a gallery with a daunting view overlooking the city. Nearly a dozen works from her early artistic career (1995-2005) are on display against the backdrop of the Huangpu River.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 1, 10am-9pm



Address: 2777 Binjiang Ave

滨江大道2777号