Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition highlights kesi silk tapestry's richness and influence

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0
Jiading Museum is hosting "The Cultural Exhibition of Kesi by Cao Meijie" to promote the traditional culture of "kesi" (a type of silk tapestry) and its cultural influence.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-24       0

Every year on the second Saturday of June, China celebrates Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, with this year’s theme being “Protecting Cultural Relics and Inheriting Civilization.”

On June 7, “The Cultural Exhibition of Kesi by Cao Meijie” opened at Jiading Museum to promote the traditional culture of kesi (a type of silk tapestry) as well as highlight its cultural meaning and modern relevance.

Exhibition highlights <i>kesi</i> silk tapestry's richness and influence
Courtesy of Jiading Museum

A kesi robe with dragon pattern

The exhibition, organized by the Jiading Museum and the Culture Museum of Suzhou Industrial Park and presented by Beijing Cao Meijie Kesi Culture Development Co, aims to promote intangible heritage culture in everyday life.

Silk tapestry requires sophisticated operations, including warping, threading, pattern drafting and picking.

During the Sui (AD 581-618) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties, several creative Chinese craftsmen combined embroidering woolen yarn with Chinese silk to produce silk tapestries. Kesi goods were initially pretty small pieces that were both functional and decorative.

Exhibition highlights <i>kesi</i> silk tapestry's richness and influence
Courtesy of Jiading Museum

A kesi screen of peonies

During the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1271-1368) dynasties, kesi experienced a profound integration with painting. Both practical and ornamental kesi weaving matured concurrently, leading to the emergence of master weavers like Zhu Kerou and Shen Zifan, who elevated kesi to an unprecedented level of artistic excellence.

Since the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, the categories of kesi have expanded, broadening their applications and showcasing increasingly refined craftsmanship.

Kesi, a stunning testament to traditional craftsmanship, continues to enchant visitors today. Suzhou kesi was included in the first national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. Kesi, a traditional Chinese silk weaving technique, was included in the 2009 Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Exhibition highlights <i>kesi</i> silk tapestry's richness and influence
Courtesy of Jiading Museum

A kesi painting of Amitayus Buddha

As the representative inheritor of Suzhou’s fifth batch of intangible heritage cultural assets, Cao Meijie preserves traditional craftsmanship in kesi while integrating modern elements, showcasing the elegance and beauty of contemporary kesi.

Cao Meijie’s kesi products are displayed in three thematic sections. During the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the Suzhou kesi technique through various lectures and events. Additionally, they can participate in hands-on activities to fully appreciate the beauty of the kesi products.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 14, 9am–5pm

Address: 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     