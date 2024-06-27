'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 68: 哎呀 (Ai Ya)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

When chatting with her Chinese friends, Shawntaye from America often uses "ai ya" to express amazement, annoyance, and admiration. This quirky phrase has helped her bond with her friends and the city of Shanghai.

