Feature / Art & Culture

David Hockney's 'Paper Trails' Exhibition debuts at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai

Wang Xinzhou
Tang Dafei
Wang Xinzhou Tang Dafei
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-07-01       0
The exhibition showcases 110 works of his paper art, highlighting iconic series like the pool paintings, portraits of loved ones, and his latest digital creations on iPad.
Wang Xinzhou
Tang Dafei
Wang Xinzhou Tang Dafei
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-07-01       0

Shot by Tang Dafei, Wang Xinzhou. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

David Hockney's extensive solo exhibition "Paper Trails" has debuted at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai.

Since the 1960s, Hockney has always been at the forefront of contemporary visual art, and his artistic career spans multiple fields.

This exhibition showcases 110 works of his paper art, highlighting iconic series like the pool paintings, portraits of loved ones, and his latest digital creations on iPad.

If you go:

Exhibition time: June 19-September 10

Location: Modern Art Museum Shanghai

Address: 4777 Binjiang Avenue Pudong New Area Shanghai

Ticket: 100 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     