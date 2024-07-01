David Hockney's 'Paper Trails' Exhibition debuts at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai
David Hockney's extensive solo exhibition "Paper Trails" has debuted at the Modern Art Museum Shanghai.
Since the 1960s, Hockney has always been at the forefront of contemporary visual art, and his artistic career spans multiple fields.
This exhibition showcases 110 works of his paper art, highlighting iconic series like the pool paintings, portraits of loved ones, and his latest digital creations on iPad.
If you go:
Exhibition time: June 19-September 10
Location: Modern Art Museum Shanghai
Address: 4777 Binjiang Avenue Pudong New Area Shanghai
Ticket: 100 yuan