'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 69: 有你真好 (You Ni Zhen Hao)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Irfan Jo, a PhD student from Indonesia, shared a touching Chinese phrase that encapsulates the sentiment of gratitude towards those who quietly stand by our side or offer vital support during pivotal moments. Is there someone of such significance in your life?

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.