Acupuncture is a jab well done in treating ailments, protecting health

In 1971, celebrated American journalist James Reston (1909-1995) wrote an article for The New York Times recounting his experience undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis while he was traveling in China as part of the advance team ahead of US President Richard Nixon’s historic visit the following year.

After the operation, he reported, he was treated for pain with acupuncture administered by Chinese doctors.

His article was later deemed a “door opener” for acupuncture to be introduced into the United States.

In 2003, the World Health Organization published an official report listing several dozen symptoms, conditions and diseases that were shown in controlled trials to be effectively treated with acupuncture.

They include low back pain, neck pain, tennis elbow, knee pain, sprains, dental pain, acute and chronic gastritis, nausea and vomiting, post-operative pain, stroke, essential and primary hypertension, depression and menstrual cramps.

Seven years later, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed “acupuncture and moxibustion of traditional Chinese medicine” on its “heritage of humanity” list.

It’s nothing new to the Chinese. Acupuncture has been the remedy for all types of ailments in China for thousands of years, long before modern medicine even came into existence.

Acupuncture was first officially documented in the “Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon,” the earliest text on the theories and practices of traditional Chinese medicine.

Its second of two parts, called “Ling Shu,” or “Spiritual Pivot,” focuses on acupuncture therapy, acupoints, acupuncture needle methods and needling instruments, as well as acupuncture treatment principles.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, there are altogether 720 acupuncture points along the meridians and distributed around the meridian system in a human body. Acupuncture is the practice of inserting needles into the superficial skin, subcutaneous tissue and muscles at different points to stimulate the flow of qi (vital life energy) and restore the balance between yin and yang, thus restoring physical and mental health.