﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Acupuncture is a jab well done in treating ailments, protecting health

Zhang Ciyun
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
The Western world was slow to embrace a therapy that the Chinese have been successfully using for millennia in traditional medicine.
Zhang Ciyun
  17:03 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0

In 1971, celebrated American journalist James Reston (1909-1995) wrote an article for The New York Times recounting his experience undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis while he was traveling in China as part of the advance team ahead of US President Richard Nixon’s historic visit the following year.

After the operation, he reported, he was treated for pain with acupuncture administered by Chinese doctors.

His article was later deemed a “door opener” for acupuncture to be introduced into the United States.

In 2003, the World Health Organization published an official report listing several dozen symptoms, conditions and diseases that were shown in controlled trials to be effectively treated with acupuncture.

They include low back pain, neck pain, tennis elbow, knee pain, sprains, dental pain, acute and chronic gastritis, nausea and vomiting, post-operative pain, stroke, essential and primary hypertension, depression and menstrual cramps.

Seven years later, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization inscribed “acupuncture and moxibustion of traditional Chinese medicine” on its “heritage of humanity” list.

It’s nothing new to the Chinese. Acupuncture has been the remedy for all types of ailments in China for thousands of years, long before modern medicine even came into existence.

Acupuncture was first officially documented in the “Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon,” the earliest text on the theories and practices of traditional Chinese medicine.

Its second of two parts, called “Ling Shu,” or “Spiritual Pivot,” focuses on acupuncture therapy, acupoints, acupuncture needle methods and needling instruments, as well as acupuncture treatment principles.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, there are altogether 720 acupuncture points along the meridians and distributed around the meridian system in a human body. Acupuncture is the practice of inserting needles into the superficial skin, subcutaneous tissue and muscles at different points to stimulate the flow of qi (vital life energy) and restore the balance between yin and yang, thus restoring physical and mental health.

Acupuncture is a jab well done in treating ailments, protecting health
HelloRF

Acupuncture has been the remedy for ailments in China for thousands of years.

In most cases, acupuncture is seen as a key traditional therapy for treating diseases. But it can also be used as an effective technique for the preservation of good health.

For instance, the “Canon” says in Chapter 55 of “Ling Shu” that the best practitioner applies acupuncture on a person as long as diseases have not yet emerged.

This seems to mean that the best use of acupuncture is to help protect health, instead of treating diseases.

Traditional Chinese medicine believes that acupuncture can help protect one’s health in many ways.

For instance, advocates of acupuncture for weight loss claim that acupuncture can reverse obesity by stimulating the flow of qi in the body, increasing metabolism, reducing appetite, lowering stress and affecting the part of the brain that feels hunger.

Traditional Chinese medicine also believes that acupuncture can help delay aging by regulating the immune function, strengthening the antioxidant effect, directing the function of the nervous and endocrine systems, readjusting lipid metabolism, improving hemorheology and regulating the gene related to the organic process of growing older.

To undergo acupuncture as a form of health insurance, one must first consult a traditional Chinese medicine doctor or acupuncturist. It is advised that one should not try to apply acupuncture on oneself.

However, people can always try to protect their health or treat minor symptoms by massage the relevant acupuncture points by themselves.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Canon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     