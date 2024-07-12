A famous family, a famous garden now preserved for posterity

The Soong family was renowned not only for their political ties but also for their contribution to the grandeur of the city.

Editor’s note: Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.









At the dawn of the 20th century, when municipal amenities in Shanghai were undergoing modernization, a land rush overran traditional farm areas, turning many into stately garden villas. Some of these villas and gardens, steeped in historical value, have been meticulously preserved. On a modest stretch of old Seymour Road (now Shaanxi Road N.) were distinguished residences like the Chen Bingqian House, Rongs’ Residence, He Dong Garden, Xu Chongzhi’s former home and Dong Haoyun’s old house. But none is perhaps more influential than the garden of the Soong family. Tucked away at 369 Shaanxi Road N., the house was built in 1908 with a quintessential English garden villa behind a fence of bamboo. Originally built by a British man, this remarkable property changed hands several times over a decade before being acquired by the prominent Soong family of Shanghai in 1918.

Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library

Born into a poor farm family in the southern province of Hainan in 1861, Charlie Soong, the patriarch of the family, led a life marked by early hardships. His father had to send him overseas to seek a better life. From Java Island to Boston and later Durham in the United States, Soong experienced a nomadic youth. By 1886, when he returned to Shanghai, he had become a Methodist missionary. He married Ni Kwei-tseng and started his own family. But disenchanted with the racial arrogance and prejudice of the American church, Soong quit missionary work to embark on a successful business career. He founded a publishing house and a flour mill, ensuring prosperity for his family. Soong became a staunch revolutionary and a close comrade of Sun Yat-sen, who was the first provisional president of the Republic of China and is considered the “father of modern China.” After the success of the 1911 Revolution that brought Sun to power, Soong’s prominence grew. He had three sons and three daughters. The daughters, all famed for their beauty, married powerful men. The eldest, Ai-ling, married H.H. Kung, China’s richest man and finance minister. The middle daughter Ching Ling, married Sun Yat-sen. The youngest daughter, Mei-ling, married Chiang Kai-shek, leader of the Kuomintang party. In 1918, following the death of father Soong, the family home on Huaihai Road M. felt overwhelmingly large for Ni and her daughter Mei-ling, who described it as “a sense of being lost and in constant reminder of their father.” Consequently, the family decided to move to the Seymour Road residence. To Mei-ling, the new home was nothing short of marvelous. In a letter to her best friend, she described the intricate teak carvings on the doors, double-layered floors, a splendidly tiled kitchen and a wonderfully heated room using tiled pipes. The ground floor featured a medium-sized foyer, a washroom, a smoking room and a large dining room with an ornately carved ceiling, along with a pantry and kitchen managed by a male butler. The second floor had three bedrooms, a large living room, a square hall and a spacious bathroom, not to mention two large dressing rooms — rare luxuries in Shanghai at the time. The third floor, home to a rooftop garden, was where they spent lazy afternoons. The garden in front of the house was expansive and beautiful, complete with a prayer pavilion. During winter, the heated room served as a chapel.

Courtesy of Shanghai Local Chronicles Library