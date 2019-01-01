﻿
Calligraphy, cooking create a blend of artistic flavor

Spice up your kitchen shelves with hand-crafted jar labels with calligraphy that bring a splash of style and organization to your culinary space.
Directed by Tan Weiyun. Shot by Tan Weiyun. Subtitles by Tan Weiyun.

Join me in this creative kitchen adventure where we blend art with everyday cooking! In this video, I'll craft personalized spice jar labels with calligraphy. Watch as I meticulously prepare, write, and attach each unique label, bringing a splash of style and organization to the culinary space. Get ready to spice up the kitchen shelves with a touch of elegance and fun!

