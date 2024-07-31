Jin Xing on a mission to honor late theater director Rimas Tuminas

Renowned dancer and choreographer Jin says the main framework of the "The Cherry Orchard" was finished before legendary Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas died in March.

To restore the essence of performing arts and presenting the greatness of humanity is Jin Xing's mission and she's working towards that goal as the renowned dancer and choreographer will star in late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas' play "The Cherry Orchard," which premiers in Shanghai on August 16. Presented by Jin's Mars Theater Group, this version of "The Cherry Orchard" is the final stage work by legendary director Tuminas, who died in Italy in March at the age of 72. "This is the last work of the theater master. It's an honor," Jin told Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview.

Given Tuminas' health in his last few months, the director was not able to take long flights. Jin and her Mars Theater actors flew to Italy in January and spent two months with the director to work on the play. "With Tuminas we finished the main framework of the play," Jin said. "I'll then work with Tuminas' family and complete the remaining details of the master's unfinished work before presenting it to the world." "Tuminas's restoration of the authenticity of stage art is the most precious lesson I have learned during our cooperation," Jin added. "There is a not-so-good phenomenon on the domestic stage," she said. "Everyone is competing in investment and funds, showing off technology rather than the core value of stage art – to present the brilliance of human nature."

Written in 1903, "The Cherry Orchard" is Anton Chekhov's last play. Tuminas first directed "The Cherry Orchard" in Lithuania over 30 years ago. When he met Jin in 2018, they decided to remake the classic play with an international cast. "I watched Tuminas' other play 'Eugene Onegin' in Shanghai in 2018, and immediately was attracted by his stage style that relied purely on body language and acting," Jin said. "I thought it would be an honor to receive such a director's instruction, so I approached him and facilitated the cooperation," she said. Jin said Tuminas gave her two options – Chekhov's "The Seagull" and "The Cherry Orchard."

"'The Seagull' is mainly about personal emotion, while 'The Cherry Orchard' is about a family's fate in a certain era, which is more relevant to our life and time," Jin said. "I also thought I could play the role of Madame Lyubov."

In the story, debt-ridden Madame Lyubov is forced to face the harsh reality that the family's treasured cherry orchard will be auctioned off to repay her debt. Lyubov watches the cherry trees being taken down one by one, symbolizing an aristocracy that has fallen into decline under the tide of the times. This is the second time Jin will star in a stage drama. She played two roles in her self-directed play "Sunrise", which was adapted from famed playwright Cao Yu's 1936 play of the same name.

"Playing the role of Lyubov is an exhausting experience," Jin said. "This is a character created by a Russian literary giant. Her behavior patterns and habits are different from modern people. We had to study her, but cannot over analyze her."

Tuminas was famous for his extremely oppressive working style, cherishing every minute of rehearsal. But he also respected every actor as individuals.

"He did not want the performers to imitate the imagined characters, but tried to explore each one's own characteristics and potential to combine with the role," said Jin.

Tuminas even modified Lyubov's lines to make the character more consistent with Jin's straightforward, brave and decisive personality.

"In the original script, Lyubov moved out a month after learning that the cherry orchard was sold," Jin said. "But the director said that according to my personality, I should move out immediately. He was right." She added, "What I have in common with Lyubov is that I am kind and generous. I like parties and beautiful accessories. But unlike her, I don't squander money. My role is with attitude.

Jin said Tuminas' pursuit of authenticity, whether it was in the use of props or in inspiring emotions from each actor, during rehearsals was what impresses her most. "He encouraged everyone to use their personal experiences to understand the role," she said. "For some young actors with less social experience, Tuminas would share his own life story. You could feel his trust and sincerity all the time."



Jin also unveiled that her team is planning and working on a documentary about the production of this version of "The Cherry Orchard," as well as Tuminas' last days, including the director's funeral. The documentary is expected to be ready for the public next year. After Tuminas' death, Jin invited his daughter Gabriele Tuminaite to serve as executive director of "The Cherry Orchard". She will also invite the director's wife – an experienced stage actress – to Shanghai to co-direct the play. Costumes and music are taken care of by Russian artists. Costume designer Youlian Tabako says everything will refer to the Russian style of the 1940 and '50s, combining contemporary aesthetics while highlighting the personality of each performer.

