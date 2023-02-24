'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 73: 躺赢 (Tang Ying)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Michael, a young man from Nigeria, recommends the term "tǎng yíng." To win without lifting a finger, not only signifies good luck but also the ability to "do the right thing at the right time".

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.