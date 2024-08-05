City museums extend opening days throughout August

Museums in Shanghai usually close on Mondays, but not for this summer.
Some museums in the city will remain open on Monday and extend it to the end of August, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.
The move aims to fully leverage the functions of cultural and museum venues, enrich the supply of cultural services and metropolitan tourism products, empower the ongoing "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season and meet visitors' demands, the administration said.
Shanghai History Museum (上海市历史博物馆)
Address: 325 Nanjing West Road, Jing'an District
Opening Hours: Open throughout August
Tel: 021-2329 9999
Shanghai Luxun Memorial Hall (上海鲁迅纪念馆)
Address: 200 Tian'ai Road, Hongkou District, inside Lu Xun Park
Opening Hours: Open throughout August
Tel: 86-21-6540 2288
Fengxian Museum (奉贤区博物馆)
Address: 333 Hupan Road, Fengxian District
Opening Hours: Open throughout August
Tel: 021-3713 6868
Jiading Museum (嘉定博物馆)
Address: 215 Bole Road, Jiading District
Opening Hours: Open throughout August
Tel: 021-5992 8800
East branch of Shanghai Museum (上海博物馆东馆)
Address: 1952 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Opening Hours: Closed on Tuesdays
Tel: 021-2072 9999
Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center (上海城市规划展示馆)
Address: 100 Renmin Avenue, Huangpu District
Opening Hours: Closed on Wednesdays
Tel: 021-6318 4477
China Maritime Museum (上海中国航海博物馆)
Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area
Opening Hours: Open throughout August
Tel: 86-021-6828 3691、86-021-3828 7777
National Anthem Gallery (国歌展示馆)
Address: 151 Jingzhou Road, Yangpu District
Opening Hours: Closed on Sundays
Tel: 021-6545 8100
Source: SHINE
Editor: Wang Yanlin