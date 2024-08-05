﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

City museums extend opening days throughout August

  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-08-05
Administration says initiative aims to leverage cultural and museum venue functions, enrich services and products, empower the "Shanghai Summer" campaign, and satisfy demand.
Museums in Shanghai usually close on Mondays, but not for this summer.

Some museums in the city will remain open on Monday and extend it to the end of August, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The move aims to fully leverage the functions of cultural and museum venues, enrich the supply of cultural services and metropolitan tourism products, empower the ongoing "Shanghai Summer" international consumption season and meet visitors' demands, the administration said.

Shanghai History Museum (上海市历史博物馆)

Address: 325 Nanjing West Road, Jing'an District

Opening Hours: Open throughout August

Tel: 021-2329 9999

Shanghai Luxun Memorial Hall (上海鲁迅纪念馆)

Address: 200 Tian'ai Road, Hongkou District, inside Lu Xun Park

Opening Hours: Open throughout August

Tel: 86-21-6540 2288

Fengxian Museum (奉贤区博物馆)

Address: 333 Hupan Road, Fengxian District

Opening Hours: Open throughout August

Tel: 021-3713 6868

Jiading Museum (嘉定博物馆)

Address: 215 Bole Road, Jiading District

Opening Hours: Open throughout August

Tel: 021-5992 8800

East branch of Shanghai Museum (上海博物馆东馆)

Address: 1952 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Opening Hours: Closed on Tuesdays

Tel: 021-2072 9999

Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Center (上海城市规划展示馆)

Address: 100 Renmin Avenue, Huangpu District

Opening Hours: Closed on Wednesdays

Tel: 021-6318 4477

China Maritime Museum (上海中国航海博物馆)

Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

Opening Hours: Open throughout August

Tel: 86-021-6828 3691、86-021-3828 7777

National Anthem Gallery (国歌展示馆)

Address: 151 Jingzhou Road, Yangpu District

Opening Hours: Closed on Sundays

Tel: 021-6545 8100

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

