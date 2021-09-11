'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 74: 老黄牛(Lao Huang Niu)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Evgeniya, who is from Russia, recommends the term '老黄牛', which translates to 'old ox' in Chinese. In Chinese history and culture, the ox has always symbolized diligence and loyalty. Being referred to as "an old ox" is considered a compliment, indicating that the person is loyal, selfless, and hardworking.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.