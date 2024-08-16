Exhibition marking Yuz Museum's 10th birthday

The Yuz Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exhibition titled "Out of Silence."



Split in two chapters, the first part features a selection of over 20 works by modern Chinese and international artists from the Yuz Foundation's collection. Among the artists whose works are on show are Chen Ke, Shara Hughes, Xu Zhen/MadeIn Company, and Yang Zhenzhong.

The exhibition hopes to reveal the hidden power of these artworks by listening to the subtle or forgotten voices within them.