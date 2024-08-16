Exhibition marking Yuz Museum's 10th birthday
The Yuz Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exhibition titled "Out of Silence."
Split in two chapters, the first part features a selection of over 20 works by modern Chinese and international artists from the Yuz Foundation's collection. Among the artists whose works are on show are Chen Ke, Shara Hughes, Xu Zhen/MadeIn Company, and Yang Zhenzhong.
The exhibition hopes to reveal the hidden power of these artworks by listening to the subtle or forgotten voices within them.
The exhibition honors Budi Tek (1957-2022), YUZ's founder, who began collecting contemporary art in 2004–2005.
In 2008, he gradually expanded the collection and identified two main threads: "traces"— representative works of established artists who have made significant contributions to Chinese contemporary art history — and "signs" — potential, new works he collected with support and expectation for young artists. The bidirectional perspective of "history" and "future" has driven YUZ's subsequent collecting and display initiatives.
The artists mix their personal lives with varied historical, cultural, and social backdrops in most of the exhibition's works. They carry private emotions and reflect societal and historical syndromes that compress the past, relate to the present, and even predict a visible future.
Artist Chen Ke employs old furniture and objects in "Dawn and Dusk."
Cracks, scrapes, stains, rust, and other traces on antique artifacts discreetly tell the tale of an individual's growth and the times. She masters classical oil painting to capture skin texture, mountain mist, and sunrise and sunset haze.
Chen reinterprets old calligraphy and painting to examine the relationship between the individual and the outside world.
If you go:
Opening hours: Through October 7, 11am–7pm (closed on Mondays)
Address: Bldg 8, Lane 123, Panding Rd
青浦区蟠鼎路123弄8号