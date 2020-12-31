﻿
'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 75: 顺其自然 (Shùn Qì Zì Rán)

  11:25 UTC+8, 2024-08-17
The young man from the UK has gained a deep understanding of the relationship between effort and success.
Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Jack, a young man from the UK, recommends an idiom that means "let nature take its course." He has gained a deep understanding of the relationship between effort and success. He has also learned how to maintain a calm mindset in the face of uncontrollable forces, embracing the idea of going with the flow and letting things unfold naturally in life.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.

Edited by Wang Xinzhou.

