'Colorful Pop Art Garden' bursts into bloom in Lujiazui

A "Colorful Pop Art Garden" blossomed recently at ifc in Lujiazui.

Jointly presented by ifc and illo Design Studio, a renowned studio specializing in motion design, illustration and art direction, the exhibition features a cluster of sculptures with simple shapes, brilliant colors and smooth curves in the atrium of the mall.

Cartoon-like figures rest, hold items, laze on air cushions, or generally go about their days, reminding the viewer of children's building blocks. Those factors and more give a youthful tingle to the atmosphere – pleasant and easy-going.

The non-conventional design that illo Design Studio mainly adopts are bright colors, a mix of shapes and a well-spaced layout.

Led by creative duo llenia Notarangelo and Luca Gonnelli, illo Design Studio aims for a minimalist yet colorful aesthetic with a clear narrative mode.

With an international team of 17 people, illo has worked for innovative startups and huge brands including Google, Facebook, Apple, Bloomberg and Snapchat.

This is the first time that ifc has displayed creative sculpture.

The "Colorful Pop Art Garden," 15-meters-long and reaching a height of 4 meters, conjures up a relaxing area where visitors can walk around the simple sculptures, watch an animation movie, laugh at the the images thrown back by distorting mirrors, or join an interactive games area.

Date: 10am-10pm, through September 1

Address: 8 Pudong Century Avenue 浦东大道8号

Tickets: Free