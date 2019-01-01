'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 76: 老天爷(Lao Tian Ye)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Mohammed Abiola, a young man from Nigeria, endorses the phrase "老天爷" (Oh my goodness). His friend once exclaimed it in astonishment when Abiola's proficiency in Chinese surprised him.

