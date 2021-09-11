'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 77: 磕蛋 (Ke Dan)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Daniel, from the United States, is an English teacher and a fitness enthusiast living in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. He recommends the term "kē dàn." Literally, it means "cracking eggs," but in the fitness community, it has become a popular catchphrase referring to consuming eggs for protein. So, let's work out more and "crack some eggs!"

