﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
The PSA has become a cross-disciplinary platform for comprehensive art that integrates contemporary art exhibitions, collections, research, exchanges and education.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:10 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

Editor's note:

Architecture is frozen music, an epic of stone and a cultural monument. An art museum epitomizes this. In this "Art unfrozen: A journey through Shanghai's Cultural Monuments" series, we will guide you through an immersive experience, from the museum's special architectural style and gift shops to its cafeteria or coffee shops in the museum's neighborhood.

Aiming to level up with the world's top museums such as the Pompidou Center in Paris, the Museum of Contemporary Art in New York, and the Tate in London, the art museums in Shanghai have been blossoming over the past decade. Visiting museums has become a lifestyle choice, as a social or recreational activity. The charm of an art museum permeates every corner. In addition to the exhibitions inside, what else can visitors enjoy on a cozy weekend afternoon at a museum? Get ready for a museum trip!

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun
Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

Power Station of Art

Background

Established on October 1, 2012, the Power Station of Art was the first state-run museum dedicated to contemporary art on the Chinese mainland. The PSA is also home to the Shanghai Biennale.

Renovated from the former Nanshi Power Plant, the PSA was once the Pavilion of the Future during the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

The Power Station of Art was renovated from the former Nanshi Power Plant.

The goal of the PSA is to build a bridge between contemporary art and the public, to bring together the best achievements of contemporary art both from home and abroad, and to use multiple channels to display, collect and preserve the best works of contemporary art.

It has also become a cross-disciplinary platform for comprehensive art that integrates contemporary art exhibitions, collections, research, exchanges and education.

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

Architectural Style

The museum has not only witnessed the city's vast changes from the industrial age to the information technology era, but also provided a rich source of inspiration for artists with its simple-yet-straightforward architectural style.

In 1897, the Nanshi Electric Plant lit the first lights of the Chinese people. In 1935, it relocated to Bansongyuan Road by the Huangpu River in the Nanshi area, where the PSA is now.

In 1985, the body and the chimney of the power plant were built. This power plant witnessed the rise of an industrious era, with more than 80 years of operation.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›




In 2010, Nanshi Power Plant became China's first three-star Green Building at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo's Pavilion of the Future. Its chimney was then turned into a colossal thermometer.

Standing beside the Huangpu River, the PSA now occupies an area of 41,000 square meters. With an internal height of 27 meters, the museum provides a perfect venue for the daunting and impressive display of contemporary artworks inside.

The PSA houses exhibition sections that add up to 15-thousand square meters, and its 165-meter chimney, being an independent exhibition space, has also become an integral part of Shanghai's world-famous skyline.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The cafeteria is inside dododo book, a bookstore was specially designed by French designer Matali Crasset.

Cafeteria

Located on the ground floor of the museum, the cafeteria is inside dododo book, a bookstore was specially designed by French designer Matali Crasset. There are seven bookshelves set in a radial direction. Among them, the green radial line points to do cafe, the "energy supply station" of the bookstore. Visitors can frequent the unique space and enjoy a cup of coffee with a book selected from the shelves.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›


  • SHINE


  • SHINE


Gift Shop

The Bestsellers at the Gift Shop are fridge stickers, do bags and PowerG tote bags.

Fridge Stickers of "Impermanence – 40 Years of Estúdio Campana," an exhibition currently on show at PSA.

Humberto Campana and Fernando Campana co-founded Estudio Campana in 1984. Over the past four decades, the brothers have written a unique legacy in the design world with several subversive chairs. The fridge stickers are based on the selected manuscripts of the three chairs, reflecting the colorful and exuberant Brazilian designs.

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

Do bags

Inspired by the French designer Matali Crasset, the cotton mesh pocket appears simple and chic. The soft texture also adds a laid-back feel, perfectly echoing the aesthetic taste of trendsetters.

Power Station of Art: the first state-run museum of contemporary art
Dong Jun

PowerG tote bags

There's something special about the powerG tote bags, as they are made from recycled and cleaned posters, and are environmentally friendly.

If you go

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday (closed on Mondays), 11am-7pm

Venue: Power Station of Art

Address: 678 Miaojiang Rd

Admission: Free (except for special exhibitions)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Power Station of Art
Huangpu River
Huangpu
Museum of Contemporary Art
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     