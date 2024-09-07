White Dew: The Perfect Time for Health and Fun

White Dew, when wild geese arrive. After White Dew in August, everything grows with the rising chill, marking the start of the rice harvest season.

Beyond reaping the fruits of hard work, the sense of ritual during White Dew begins at dawn.

During White Dew, the nights gradually cool and sunset comes earlier. More than half the year has passed, yet we can still look forward to the harvest and watch the swallows return amidst the increasingly desolate scenery.