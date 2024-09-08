International artists and Jingdezhen craftsmen forge a cross-cultural ceramic symphony

In Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, the world capital of ceramics, three American artists–Ryan Matthew Mitchell, Ryan LaBar, and Michael Andy May–are writing cross-cultural and trans-regional art stories with their unique "foreign drifter" identities. Shanghai Daily follows the stories of these three artists and the "masters" of Jingdezhen, revealing why Jingdezhen attracts artists from all over the world to live and create, adding new vitality and luster to this ancient city.