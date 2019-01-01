A 'hare raising' calligraphy guide brings festive fun
16:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-11 0
Hop on into this helpful video guide on making a calligraphy rabbit based on an ancient legend and begin your Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.
16:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-11 0
Welcome to this special Mid-Autumn Festival edition!
Today, I'll be sharing a fun and creative way to celebrate the holiday by making a calligraphy rabbit, inspired by the legend of Jade Rabbit. We'll combine traditional Chinese art with a festive spirit to add a touch of celebration to your home.
Let's get started.
Source: SHINE Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports