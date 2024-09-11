﻿
Exploring art tradition and modernity through paper and porcelain

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
The exhibition at the Miguel de Cervantes Library on Anfu Road highlights the fusion of cultural heritage and innovative expression through the use of two materials in modern art.
Ti Gong

Wu Daxin: Qilin, ceramic, 195 x 44 x 90cm, 2020

With the support of the Spanish Embassy in China, the Miguel de Cervantes Library is presenting its latest exhibition, "Entre líneas: puentes de porcelana y papel" (Between the Lines: Bridges of Porcelain and Paper).

The exhibition features works by six artists: Josep Cerdà, Ángel Peris, Miquel Planas, Su Xianzhong, Tang Guo, and Wu Daxin.

Ti Gong

Su Xianzhong: Paper, ceramic and brick, 33 x 28 x 37cm, 2019

Ti Gong

Ángel Peris: Abstract Landscape XIV, ink on paper (Xuan paper and cotton paper), 56 x 76cm, 2019

The exhibition revolves around two materials: paper and porcelain.

Paper, a lightweight and fragile medium, is full of expressive potential, representing the transmission of information, culture, and memory. It’s versatile — able to be folded, written on, painted, or torn — making it a powerful symbol of creativity.

Porcelain, on the other hand, is a hard, durable, and exquisite material, symbolizing history, tradition, and craftsmanship. The complex process of creating porcelain, which involves high-temperature firing, represents the enduring and resilient nature of artistic creation.

Through different mediums, materials, and techniques, the artists interpret their own unique historical legacies, life experiences, and artistic concepts, creating a diverse and distinct artistic landscape.

Ti Gong

Visitors photograph some of the artworks during their visit.

The exhibition is curated by Lin Shuchuan, deputy director of the Art Museum of Nanjing University of the Arts.

By exploring two classic Chinese art forms from different perspectives and regions, the exhibition highlights modernity within tradition. It’s a true cross-cultural dialogue where each artist reinterprets these materials, creating a bridge between the past and present.

At the opening ceremony, musicians He Lei, Lin Jing, and Bai Jingjun performed a live percussion piece accompanying Josep Cerdà’s latest porcelain work.

Ti Gong

Live music at the opening ceremony

If you go:

Date: Through October 26

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am to 6:30pm

Address: 208 Anfu Rd

Source: SHINE
