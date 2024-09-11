Exploring art tradition and modernity through paper and porcelain

The exhibition at the Miguel de Cervantes Library on Anfu Road highlights the fusion of cultural heritage and innovative expression through the use of two materials in modern art.

With the support of the Spanish Embassy in China, the Miguel de Cervantes Library is presenting its latest exhibition, "Entre líneas: puentes de porcelana y papel" (Between the Lines: Bridges of Porcelain and Paper). The exhibition features works by six artists: Josep Cerdà, Ángel Peris, Miquel Planas, Su Xianzhong, Tang Guo, and Wu Daxin.

The exhibition revolves around two materials: paper and porcelain. Paper, a lightweight and fragile medium, is full of expressive potential, representing the transmission of information, culture, and memory. It’s versatile — able to be folded, written on, painted, or torn — making it a powerful symbol of creativity. Porcelain, on the other hand, is a hard, durable, and exquisite material, symbolizing history, tradition, and craftsmanship. The complex process of creating porcelain, which involves high-temperature firing, represents the enduring and resilient nature of artistic creation. Through different mediums, materials, and techniques, the artists interpret their own unique historical legacies, life experiences, and artistic concepts, creating a diverse and distinct artistic landscape.

The exhibition is curated by Lin Shuchuan, deputy director of the Art Museum of Nanjing University of the Arts. By exploring two classic Chinese art forms from different perspectives and regions, the exhibition highlights modernity within tradition. It’s a true cross-cultural dialogue where each artist reinterprets these materials, creating a bridge between the past and present. At the opening ceremony, musicians He Lei, Lin Jing, and Bai Jingjun performed a live percussion piece accompanying Josep Cerdà’s latest porcelain work.

