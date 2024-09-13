Neoclassical pianist embraces creativity and social media

Chinese-Canadian solo pianist Tony Ann speaks to Shanghai Daily about his style and embrace of the Internet ahead of his Shanghai debut performance.

As a self-proclaimed harmony connoisseur, Chinese-Canadian solo pianist Tony Ann is always thinking of ways to push the boundaries of neoclassical and instrumental music, and combine them with popular music to create his own style. The 30-year-old has fully embraced social media, introducing neoclassical ideas to young people. With his creative and approachable music, Ann has won millions of fans and over 100 million video views on the Internet. "My music is kind of a mix of the classical technique but also the simplicity of popular harmonies and melodies," Ann told Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview.

Ann only made his China debut performances in Beijing and Shanghai this month, introducing his original compositions to local audiences.

Born in Beijing, Ann moved to Canada with his parents at the age of 6. His mother plays piano and his father sings, though neither of them is a professional musician. Ann does have an artistic family background – he has uncles who are professional painters and movie directors – so the creative gene lies inside him. Ann's purpose in learning to play piano is clear and simple. "I wanted to compose my own music, so piano is a way to help develop my compositional skills," he said. "I had a good teacher, as well as my dedication and hard work."

Ann's original compositions often feature approachable tunes and gentle rhythms. Many listeners find his music soothing. "I want to keep my harmonies and melodies simple without adding too much complexity into my music, because I've learned that lot of my audiences don't have a music background, and they listen to music from the heart," he said. Performing in public and receiving feedback from audiences has greatly encouraged and inspired Ann, who also draws inspirations from his travels and his encounters with different cultures. "It's very rare for me to listen to music just for enjoyment," he said. "I listen so as to learn and to analyze, both classical and pop music."

Instead of practicing piano for long hours every day to hone his skills, he would rather spend his energy discovering or creating new ideas. He hopes to add more instruments into his music in future creations. "Technically I feel that I have enough in my palette right now to express myself. But from the musical standpoint, I'm always learning," Ann said. "I won't try to complicate my pieces from a technical point, but stylistically I'm always trying to find new ways to reinvent my sound."

Ann has played in various venues including formal concert halls, standing venues for pop music, and jazz clubs. No matter what kind of venue he plays at, Ann prefers energetic and cheerful audiences. Interactions with online followers are also important to him.

Ann's "playthatword" series, launched in 2023, is a typical example of his involvement with social media. He writes letters on the keyboard and plays on words people provide, such as "lost," "time," and "love." Some of the songs have been included on his EPs. Ann often takes his keyboard to landmarks and nature scenes around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall, and the beach. He films himself playing in front of these landmarks and shares the videos on the Internet.

