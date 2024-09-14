Second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture opens
The second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture had its grand opening on September 6 at the chi K11 Art Museum in Shanghai. "A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture.
If you go:
EXHIBITION PERIOD: 6 SEPTEMBER TO 20 OCTOBER
LOCATION: CHI K11 ART MUSEUM, B3 LEVEL, K11 ART MALL, 300 HUANGPU DISTRICT, SHANGHAI
TICKET PRICE: CNY100 PER PERSON, EARLY BIRD TICKET PRICE: CNY50 PER PER