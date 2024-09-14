Feature / Art & Culture

Second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture opens

Yan Jingyang
  19:30 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
"A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture.
The second OPENFILE Festival of Contemporary Visual Culture had its grand opening on September 6 at the chi K11 Art Museum in Shanghai. "A Whole New World," the theme for this year's festival, delves into the evolving practices at the crossroads of visual culture, art, technology, and pop culture.

Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang.

If you go:

EXHIBITION PERIOD: 6 SEPTEMBER TO 20 OCTOBER

LOCATION: CHI K11 ART MUSEUM, B3 LEVEL, K11 ART MALL, 300 HUANGPU DISTRICT, SHANGHAI

TICKET PRICE: CNY100 PER PERSON, EARLY BIRD TICKET PRICE: CNY50 PER PER

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
