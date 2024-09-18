Take a stroll along the street with many famous names

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Nanchang Road was once home to many cultural luminaries in the last century. From Xu Zhimo’s romantic poetry to Ba Jin’s stirring “Torrent Trilogy” and Lin Fengmian’s masterful paintings, this quiet little street held the pulse of an era’s literature and art.

In the mid-1920s, as a wave of Peking University scholars moved south from Beijing and many overseas students returned, Shanghai was emerging as a cultural hub.

Writer Ba Jin (1904-2005) once called 59 Nanchang Road his home. After returning from Japan in 1937, he lived there until 1955.

The writer finished “Spring” and “Autumn,” two novels of his “Torrent Trilogy,” at the residence. The trilogy, considered his most influential masterpiece, along with his novel “Cold Nights,” solidified his status as one of China’s most significant cultural figures of the 20th century, earning him prestigious honors such as the Dante International Prize, the title of “People’s Writer” and the French Legion of Honor.

No. 11 of Lane 136 on Nanchang Road was once the residence of poet and essayist Xu Zhimo (1897-1931) and his wife Lu Xiaoman.

Xu studied banking at Clark University in the United States and later pursued economics at Columbia University. However, his time in Cambridge, England, where he was deeply influenced by Western education and the Romantic and Aesthetic movements, solidified his poetic style, leaving behind timeless works such as “Saying Goodbye to Cambridge Again.”

In 1926, while a professor at Peking University, Xu moved to Shanghai to teach at Guanghua University and Daxia University (both later became part of East China Normal University).

Today, at the intersection of Nanchang Road and Maoming Road S. stands a statue of Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, commemorating his special connection with Xu. On March 29, 1929, Tagore made a stop in China, specifically visiting the couple in Shanghai. He stayed for two nights, during which they discussed poetry and art.

Tagore affectionately referred to the couple as “my son and daughter-in-law.” Upon his departure, the elder poet drew a self-portrait for them, which, when viewed from afar, resembles a mountain but up close, an elderly man.