Heritage exhibition underway at EKA Tianwu in Pudong

The "Twelve Hours of Creation: Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Exhibition" is ongoing at EKA Tianwu in Pudong through October 16.

The exhibition, hosted by the Shanghai University and organized by the the university's Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, is free to attend.

The event highlights 12 representative projects of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage and aims to showcase the blend of Eastern and Western cultures in Shanghai.

Featured items include such traditional crafts as woodblock printing, grass weaving and Shanghai paper-cutting. It also displays modern interpretations including wood-carving and Shanghai-style qipao. Digital art installations enhance the exhibition, showing the creative potential of Shanghai culture.

The exhibition emphasizes the connection between heritage skills and everyday life. It includes various crossover products, such as themed sneakers and Bluetooth speakers, merging utility with artistic value.

There are four mobile displays featuring "trendy heritage." On weekends and holidays, workshops will offer hands-on experiences in crafts such as crochet and wood-carving.