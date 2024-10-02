﻿
Heritage exhibition underway at EKA Tianwu in Pudong

The "Twelve Hours of Creation: Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Exhibition" presents a blend of Eastern and Western cultures in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Visitors take photos of a performer during the Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Exhibition.

The "Twelve Hours of Creation: Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Aesthetic Exhibition" is ongoing at EKA Tianwu in Pudong through October 16.

The exhibition, hosted by the Shanghai University and organized by the the university's Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, is free to attend.

The event highlights 12 representative projects of Shanghai's intangible cultural heritage and aims to showcase the blend of Eastern and Western cultures in Shanghai.

Featured items include such traditional crafts as woodblock printing, grass weaving and Shanghai paper-cutting. It also displays modern interpretations including wood-carving and Shanghai-style qipao. Digital art installations enhance the exhibition, showing the creative potential of Shanghai culture.

The exhibition emphasizes the connection between heritage skills and everyday life. It includes various crossover products, such as themed sneakers and Bluetooth speakers, merging utility with artistic value.

There are four mobile displays featuring "trendy heritage." On weekends and holidays, workshops will offer hands-on experiences in crafts such as crochet and wood-carving.

Ti Gong

Visitors are attracted to mobile "trendy heritage" workshops on the sideline of the exhibition.

If you go:

Date: Through October 16, 11am-5pm (Mondays-Thurdays); 11am-8pm (Fridays-Sundays, holidays)

Admission: Free

Venue: EKA Tianwu

Address: 535 Jinqiao Rd, Pudong New Area

浦东新区金桥路535号

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Top ﻿
     