Feature / Art & Culture

Guyi Garden celebrates intangible cultural heritage month

The Jiangnan-style classic garden with over 500 years history is the city's first intangible cultural heritage-themed park and has started its intangible cultural heritage month.
Ti Gong

Two visitors in hanfu tour Guyi Garden.

If you are a traditional Chinese culture enthusiast, a feast centering on bamboo culture at Guyi Garden in Jiading District is an ideal destination.

The Jiangnan-style classic garden with over 500 years of history was the city's first intangible cultural heritage-themed park.

The garden has started its intangible cultural heritage month, featuring a series of activities such as an exhibition, traditional bamboo-themed cultural experiences, a guofeng (China-chic) bazaar, and folk music performances.

Ti Gong

The garden hosts a Chinese-style bazaar during the holiday.

An exhibition jointly organized by five classical gardens in Shanghai is a highlight of the activities. It vividly tells the story of the inheritance and evolution of classical gardens such as Qushui Garden and Qiuxiapu Park in Shanghai since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The bamboo exhibition at Yiyue Hall, featuring the intangible cultural heritage of bamboo plaiting, showcases details of life from the perspective of Chinese aesthetics.

Ti Gong

A Chinese-style decor features at Guyi Garden during the holiday.

The national-level intangible cultural heritage exhibition of Shuanglin silk weaving is presented, showcasing bamboo arts and crafts.

There are also calligraphy and painting, bonsai, and rare bamboo varieties on show in the garden.

The garden has created three themed horticultural attractions and five check-in points, adorning it with bamboo and wood products, fully displaying Oriental beauty.

An immersive garden tour sets up six activity sections. During the holiday, visitors can participate in bamboo games at a Chinese-style bazaar. Melodious Jiangnan sizhu (string and wind music) and tea ceremony performances are staged through the holiday.

Ti Gong

A poetic scenery is observed at Guyi Garden.

If you go:

Opening hours: Through November 3, 7am-6:30pm (South Gate); 5:30am-7:30pm (North Gate)

Address: 218 Huyi Highway 沪宜公路218号

Ti Gong

A Chinese-style study room is replicated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Guyi Garden
