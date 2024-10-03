Artist Michel de Broin finds Shanghai's 'dual nature' endlessly fascinating

As Canadian-French artist Michel de Broin stepped off the plane in Shanghai, he felt a surge of creativity, likening his arrival to "a butterfly landing on beautiful, distant flowers in a utopian place."

His last visit, many years ago, was fleeting, but this time he was determined to delve into the city's vibrant culture. "Shanghai is alive with energy and charm. It's incredibly inspiring," he said, as he prepared to explore the cultural gems this metropolis has to offer.

De Broin, born in 1970, is an acclaimed artist known for his conceptual projects across sculpture, installation, video and performance. His thought-provoking work has been showcased at prestigious events including the Lyon Biennale.

His presence in Shanghai coincides with the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project, where he was commissioned to create "Corps Tensible," his first work exhibited in China.

Built on the principle of tensegrity – a construction method that uses the interplay of tension and compression – this sculpture embodies a weightless grace that resonates with the dynamic energy of Shanghai.

"The piece reflects the city's dual nature – resilient yet vulnerable," he explained. "It's a city in constant tension between rapid modernization and its rich cultural heritage."

