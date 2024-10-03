﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Artist Michel de Broin finds Shanghai's 'dual nature' endlessly fascinating

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:30 UTC+8, 2024-10-04       0
Canadian-French artist Michel de Broin talks about his latest sculpture, "Corps Tensible", and what makes Shanghai such an inspiring place.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Li Qian. Reported by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

As Canadian-French artist Michel de Broin stepped off the plane in Shanghai, he felt a surge of creativity, likening his arrival to "a butterfly landing on beautiful, distant flowers in a utopian place."

His last visit, many years ago, was fleeting, but this time he was determined to delve into the city's vibrant culture. "Shanghai is alive with energy and charm. It's incredibly inspiring," he said, as he prepared to explore the cultural gems this metropolis has to offer.

De Broin, born in 1970, is an acclaimed artist known for his conceptual projects across sculpture, installation, video and performance. His thought-provoking work has been showcased at prestigious events including the Lyon Biennale.

His presence in Shanghai coincides with the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project, where he was commissioned to create "Corps Tensible," his first work exhibited in China.

Built on the principle of tensegrity – a construction method that uses the interplay of tension and compression – this sculpture embodies a weightless grace that resonates with the dynamic energy of Shanghai.

"The piece reflects the city's dual nature – resilient yet vulnerable," he explained. "It's a city in constant tension between rapid modernization and its rich cultural heritage."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Michel de Broin with his work "Corps Tensible".

Jing'an Sculpture Park, the main venue for this sculpture extravaganza, serves as an artistic sanctuary in the heart of the city. De Broin describes it as a "world-class living gallery," where nature and art merge seamlessly.

"This park creates moments of calm within the urban hustle," he noted, emphasizing the importance of such spaces in fostering a dialogue between the city and its artists.

As he wandered through Shanghai, De Broin found inspiration in the city's relentless pace of change. Themes of waste, consumption, and the reinterpretation of familiar symbols are at the core of his work, and he sees a profound alignment with Shanghai's ongoing urban renewal.

"The pace of change here, the sense of rapid development, and the continuous evolution of the city are incredibly inspiring," he mused. "Shanghai thrives on transformation."

For De Broin, the contrast between the old and new, tradition and modernity, mirrors the balance he seeks in his sculptures. "This raw beauty in evolution reflects the balance I strive to achieve," he remarked.

As he navigates the vibrant streets of Shanghai, De Broin stands poised at the intersection of art and life, ready to embrace the influences this city has to offer.

With palpable excitement, he added, "I can already feel this city's energy seeping into my future work, inviting new dimensions into my artistic practice."

Ti Gong

A close-up of "Corps Tensible".

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
