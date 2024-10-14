﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
The company will present five plays over four weeks including its classic "Tea House," which covers a turbulent period of time and was written in 1957.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0

The Beijing People's Art Theater begins a near-one-month residency in Shanghai that will see it stage five productions including its most popular play "Tea House."

Founded in 1952 by drama master Cao Yu, the capital-based company has always been known for staging representative works of Chinese master playwrights with an authentic Beijing interpretation.

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance
Ti Gong

"Tea House" is Beijing People's Art Theater's signature play.

"This is our fourth visit to Shanghai since 1961, and Shanghai audiences have always been impressive," said theater director Feng Yuanzheng.

The troupe has brought a large team of 171 people for the performances that are a part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival. Aside from "Tea House," the troupe will also present "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," "Sunrise," "Poet Du Fu" and "Beneath the Red Banner."

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance
Ti Gong

"Tea House" stars veteran actors (from left) Yang Lixin, Liang Guanhua and Pu Cunxin.

Based on playwright Lao She's 1957 work, "Tea House" is the company's signature play. The last time this version of the play was staged in Shanghai was 36 years ago.

Through a graphic depiction of what happened to a tea house in Beijing, the fate of the tea house owner, and a group of people connected therewith, the play mirrors the then social turmoil and seamy side of society.

"The version to be staged in Shanghai is the classic version the theater first performed in 1958, gathering our strongest cast and best actors," Feng said.

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance
Ti Gong

Beijing People's Art Theater's actors and actresses meet Shanghai media.

Indeed, the cast can be described as all-stars, featuring a handful of the country's top stage actors like Pu Cunxin, Yang Lixi, Liang Guanhua, Wu Gang, and Feng himself.

"'Tea House' has a classic script," said Yang, who also directs this version. "You get different feelings when reading it in different era."

According to Yang, Hong Kong director Edward Lam has worked with the theater and gave the play a modern version in 1999.

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance
Ma Yue / SHINE

Shangyin Opera House is decorated to welcome the residency performance series.

"But in 2005, we decided to revert to the original version, because we think that's the most appropriate way to fully present the play," Yang said.

Beijing People's Art Theater actors and actresses who are visiting Shanghai this time range from 22 to 78 years old.

The play "Sunrise," adapted from a 1936 play by Cao Yu, will be presented by the theater's younger performers.

Apart from staging performances, theater members will also interact with drama school students during their stay in Shanghai.

Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance
Ti Gong

"Sunrise" will be presented by the theater's younger performers.

If you go:

"Tea House" October 14-16

"The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" October 20-22

"Sunrise" October 26-28

"Poet Du Fu" November 1-3

"Beneath the Red Banner" November 7-9

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院

Address: 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     