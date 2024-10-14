Beijing People's Art Theater begins Shanghai residency performance

The company will present five plays over four weeks including its classic "Tea House," which covers a turbulent period of time and was written in 1957.

The Beijing People's Art Theater begins a near-one-month residency in Shanghai that will see it stage five productions including its most popular play "Tea House." Founded in 1952 by drama master Cao Yu, the capital-based company has always been known for staging representative works of Chinese master playwrights with an authentic Beijing interpretation.

Ti Gong

"This is our fourth visit to Shanghai since 1961, and Shanghai audiences have always been impressive," said theater director Feng Yuanzheng. The troupe has brought a large team of 171 people for the performances that are a part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival. Aside from "Tea House," the troupe will also present "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," "Sunrise," "Poet Du Fu" and "Beneath the Red Banner."

Ti Gong

Based on playwright Lao She's 1957 work, "Tea House" is the company's signature play. The last time this version of the play was staged in Shanghai was 36 years ago. Through a graphic depiction of what happened to a tea house in Beijing, the fate of the tea house owner, and a group of people connected therewith, the play mirrors the then social turmoil and seamy side of society. "The version to be staged in Shanghai is the classic version the theater first performed in 1958, gathering our strongest cast and best actors," Feng said.

Ti Gong

Indeed, the cast can be described as all-stars, featuring a handful of the country's top stage actors like Pu Cunxin, Yang Lixi, Liang Guanhua, Wu Gang, and Feng himself. "'Tea House' has a classic script," said Yang, who also directs this version. "You get different feelings when reading it in different era." According to Yang, Hong Kong director Edward Lam has worked with the theater and gave the play a modern version in 1999.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"But in 2005, we decided to revert to the original version, because we think that's the most appropriate way to fully present the play," Yang said. Beijing People's Art Theater actors and actresses who are visiting Shanghai this time range from 22 to 78 years old. The play "Sunrise," adapted from a 1936 play by Cao Yu, will be presented by the theater's younger performers. Apart from staging performances, theater members will also interact with drama school students during their stay in Shanghai.

Ti Gong