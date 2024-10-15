﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Packaged' installation adds color to Suzhou Creek

Provided by UCCA Lab, Jing'an Media Center. Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Li Qian. Reported by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

A curious new sight along Suzhou Creek has become an online sensation: giant yellow inflatable blocks bursting out of a 1920s warehouse. They resemble a puffy down jacket or a plump loaf of bread.

Dubbed "Packaged," this inflatable art piece features large rounded inflatable blocks that occupy every balcony of the former warehouse of the National Industrial Bank of China. They squeeze themselves seamlessly into the architecture, creating a surreal and playful visual effect.

The work was crafted by renowned British artist Steve Messam for the 8th Shanghai Jing'an International Sculpture Project.

In an exclusive with Shanghai Daily, Messam said he chose an inflatable format because it wouldn't damage the historic building. Instead, the installation is held in place by air, complementing the architecture seamlessly.

Large-scale inflatables, often "bigger than a house," are central to his exploration of color and landscape. Among his notable works are temporary follies at Fountains Abbey and "PaperBridge" made from 22,000 sheets of paper, both in the United Kingdom.

Messam said he drew inspiration from the warehouse's history and his own love for walking along Suzhou Creek. He wanted to capture the essence of the area, from the historic photos of bursting goods to the modern cargo tricycles transporting packaged loads.

"It's a continuation of history," he explained.

Messam also noted the area's ongoing transformation of disused warehouses into vibrant hubs. "Seeing how it's been revamped is quite interesting," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
