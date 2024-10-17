Bolshoi Ballet brings 'Spartacus' back to Shanghai

The Russian company's signature work and a gala featuring 12 classic and popular ballet excerpts will be performed by a strong cast that includes 11 principal dancers

The Bolshoi Ballet is returning to the Shanghai stage after 23 years, bringing its signature "Spartacus" and a ballet gala to the Shanghai Grand Theater. Choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich with music by Aram Khachaturian, the ballet follows the rebellion of Spartacus who led slaves against oppressors represented by Roman consul Crassus in 73-71 BC.

Unlike 19th-century ballet with its focus on female roles, "Spartacus" is centered on male roles with a large number of leaps and large-scale choreography, posing a severe challenge to the dancers' stamina and skills. "This is Bolshoi Ballet's signature work, expressing heroism and the yearning for freedom," said the company's artistic director Makhar Vaziev. In this masculine work, two female characters – Spartacus's wife Phrygia and Crassus' concubine Aegina – add rich dramatic layers and strong emotional tension to the dance.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai performance will be presented by Bolshoi Ballet's strongest cast, including 11 principal dancers, as well as the Bolshoi Orchestra. It's also a recommended program by the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival. "Spartacus" premiered at the Bolshoi Theater in 1968. The last time it came to Shanghai was in 1989. There were no large-scale comprehensive theaters in Shanghai at that time, and the performance was held at the Shanghai Municipal Auditorium. "This ballet has made a group of Russian ballet dancers known to the public," said Vaziev. "This time, some new generation dancers join the performance who can integrate their own personality and contemporary social characteristics into the work."

Ma Yue / SHINE

Apart from four "Spartacus" performances from October 17 to 19, the company will also present a gala for Shanghai audiences on October 21, during which 12 classic and popular ballet excerpts will be performed. This month's performances will be the Bolshoi Ballet's only stop in China this year. "China's ballet development has formed its own school, and it is undeniable that the Soviet Union and Russia have played a very influential role in it," said Vaziev. "Being able to come to the tour is a good opportunity for both sides to communicate."