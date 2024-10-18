Downtown park highlights role of green oases in urban redevelopment planning

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.

Taipingqiao Park in the landmark Xintiandi commercial hub is part of an area historically known for its bustling markets and crisscrossing bridges.

The Taipingqiao area is bordered by major roads like Huaihai and Xizang, rendering it important for both transport and commerce.

The area was once farmland, with villages scattered across fertile land amid a network of waterways and interconnecting bridges.

By 1912, most of the original bridges had been demolished as the land was being developed, but their names survived as local place names.

Taipingqiao, which translates as “Peace Bridge,” dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), when locals built the bridge to facilitate religious services honoring the spirits of fallen soldiers.

Taipingqiao’s development accelerated after it was incorporated into the French Concession in 1900. That led to a rapid increase in commercial activity and population growth. Markets and shops quickly appeared, and the area soon became a thriving community.

By the early 20th century, Taipingqiao had developed into a fully urbanized residential area with busy markets and businesses.

The area between the older Chinese neighborhoods and the more Western-style residential areas gave it a mixed character.

Over time, Taipingqiao became known as a peaceful enclave for mainly middle and low-income Chinese families in the heart of Shanghai.

By the 1990s, many of the old alleyway houses, or lilong, were in poor condition and area infrastructure was dilapidated.

The lack of green space, coupled with an increasingly deteriorating environment, made the area ripe for redevelopment. In the late 1990s, the local government began to explore urban renewal options.

Shui On Group was selected to spearhead the redevelopment. The group’s vision was to modernize the area while preserving its historical and cultural elements.

The result was the creation of Xintiandi, a major urban development project that combined residential, commercial and recreational spaces.