Downtown park highlights role of green oases in urban redevelopment planning
Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Shanghai. Once dubbed "the Paris of the East,” the city has evolved into a fusion of multiculturalism. Along the way, Shanghai has accumulated a repository of stories about the people and events that have shaped its history. Five areas of the city occupy pride of place in that journey: People’s Square, Jing’an Temple, Xujiahui, Lujiazui and Xintiandi. This series, a collaboration with Shanghai Local Chronicles Library, visits them all to follow in the footsteps of time.
Taipingqiao Park in the landmark Xintiandi commercial hub is part of an area historically known for its bustling markets and crisscrossing bridges.
The Taipingqiao area is bordered by major roads like Huaihai and Xizang, rendering it important for both transport and commerce.
The area was once farmland, with villages scattered across fertile land amid a network of waterways and interconnecting bridges.
By 1912, most of the original bridges had been demolished as the land was being developed, but their names survived as local place names.
Taipingqiao, which translates as “Peace Bridge,” dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), when locals built the bridge to facilitate religious services honoring the spirits of fallen soldiers.
Taipingqiao’s development accelerated after it was incorporated into the French Concession in 1900. That led to a rapid increase in commercial activity and population growth. Markets and shops quickly appeared, and the area soon became a thriving community.
By the early 20th century, Taipingqiao had developed into a fully urbanized residential area with busy markets and businesses.
The area between the older Chinese neighborhoods and the more Western-style residential areas gave it a mixed character.
Over time, Taipingqiao became known as a peaceful enclave for mainly middle and low-income Chinese families in the heart of Shanghai.
By the 1990s, many of the old alleyway houses, or lilong, were in poor condition and area infrastructure was dilapidated.
The lack of green space, coupled with an increasingly deteriorating environment, made the area ripe for redevelopment. In the late 1990s, the local government began to explore urban renewal options.
Shui On Group was selected to spearhead the redevelopment. The group’s vision was to modernize the area while preserving its historical and cultural elements.
The result was the creation of Xintiandi, a major urban development project that combined residential, commercial and recreational spaces.
Taipingqiao Park was a central part of the project, designed to provide a breath of greenery to a densely populated urban environment.
The park, which opened in 2001, spans 44,000 square meters, equivalent to about six standard football pitches, and is located above a large underground parking garage.
At the center of the park is a large artificial lake, which includes Magnolia Island and Silk Tree Island — named for the trees planted on the small isles. A large fountain sits at the center of the lake, adding a dynamic element to the tranquil setting.
Around the lake, a 1,200-meter lakeside road provides walking paths and connects the park to the Xintiandi area.
The project, which began in late 2000, was completed in less than a year.
The park has been widely recognized as a successful example of urban green space.
Liu Binyi, a professor at Tongji University, emphasized that parks like Taipingqiao serve the broader public, not just nearby residents.
He cited the economic, social and environmental benefits of the urban green spaces.
The inclusion of a large public park in the Xintiandi project reflects a broader eco-trend in urban planning and reflects the area’s rich history.