David Baile: The CSIAF bridging cultures through art

We interviewed CEO of the International Society for the Performing Arts, to explore its role in building global cultural bridges, and the impact of art's "soft power."
In a world that's constantly evolving, art stands as a powerful force for cultural diplomacy and mutual understanding. At the China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF), we interviewed David Baile, CEO of the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA), to explore what sets this festival apart, its role in building global cultural bridges, and the impact of art's "soft power."

Shot by Yu Wenhao, Arina Yakupova. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
