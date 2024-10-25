Ratimir Martinovic: Shanghai really impressive in terms of spirit
17:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-25 0
The founder and artistic director of the KotorArt Festival was particularly struck by Shanghai's vibrant spirit, which is evident in its local culture and art scene.
Ratimir Martinovic, founder and artistic director of the KotorArt Festival, underscored the importance of klapa singing, a traditional cultural heritage from Croatia and Montenegro, and KotorArt's commitment to promoting such regional arts on a global stage. Martinovic was particularly struck by Shanghai's vibrant spirit, which is evident in its local culture and art scene.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
