Feature / Art & Culture

Ratimir Martinovic: Shanghai really impressive in terms of spirit

﻿ Yang Yang
﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Yang Yang Jiang Xiaowei Zhong Youyang
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
The founder and artistic director of the KotorArt Festival was particularly struck by Shanghai's vibrant spirit, which is evident in its local culture and art scene.
  17:56 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

Ratimir Martinovic, founder and artistic director of the KotorArt Festival, underscored the importance of klapa singing, a traditional cultural heritage from Croatia and Montenegro, and KotorArt's commitment to promoting such regional arts on a global stage. Martinovic was particularly struck by Shanghai's vibrant spirit, which is evident in its local culture and art scene.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Yang Yang. Subtitles by Yang Yang, Zhong Youyang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
