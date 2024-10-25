Octavian Saiu: Theater is the encounter between a performer and a spectator

Theater is often regarded as one of the most powerful forms of human expression. Today, as we are going through transformations, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence, this belief becomes even more significant.

Octavian Saiu, a scholar and the president of IATL asserts, "No matter how advanced technology becomes, it will never replicate the unique connections that theater fosters between performers and audiences." During the China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF), we had the opportunity to meet and discuss the profound impact of theater and its role in our rapidly changing world.