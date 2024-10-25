Loannis Kaplanis: Art can help to overcome language barriers
The director at the Athens Epidaurus Festival talks about how festivals create platforms for cultural dialogue and why Greek tragedies continue to resonate in today's world.
In a world fraught with chaos and division, art serves as a bridge that unites us, transcending borders and language barriers. At the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, we spoke with Loannis Kaplanis, the general director at the Athens Epidaurus Festival, about how festivals create platforms for cultural dialogue, foster connection, and why ancient Greek tragedies continue to resonate in today's world.
