Loannis Kaplanis: Art can help to overcome language barriers

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Yu Wenhao
Arina Yakupova Yu Wenhao
  12:28 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
The director at the Athens Epidaurus Festival talks about how festivals create platforms for cultural dialogue and why Greek tragedies continue to resonate in today's world.
In a world fraught with chaos and division, art serves as a bridge that unites us, transcending borders and language barriers. At the China Shanghai International Arts Festival, we spoke with Loannis Kaplanis, the general director at the Athens Epidaurus Festival, about how festivals create platforms for cultural dialogue, foster connection, and why ancient Greek tragedies continue to resonate in today's world.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou, Arina Yakupova.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Special Reports
