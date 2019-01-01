'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 85: 人心齐 泰山移 (rén xīn qí, tài shān yí)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Mayank, from India, is particularly impressed by the Chinese idiom '人心齐 泰山移', which means 'when people are united, they can move Mount Tai.' In India, there is a phrase with the same meaning. It is this spirit of unity that propels him to move forward with his team members.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.