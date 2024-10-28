﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Concerts, musicals and dance shows... oh my!

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:48 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
The In•Shanghai Artfest at The INLET gives spectators a wonderful and rare opportunity to see talented musicians, dancers and singers up close.
Nine national and international performances are lighting up the shikumen (stone-gate) alleys of The INLET during the In•Shanghai Artfest, a part of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The nine performances cover concerts, musicals and dances, as well as creations by young artists supported by the festival's Rising Artists' Works project.

Ti Gong

The Epic Baroque Orchestra from France performs at The INLET.

The unique architecture of the complex brings spectators closer to the shows.

On Saturday, the Epic Baroque Orchestra from France joined mezzo-soprano Wu Ai for a concert featuring more than 10 compositions by the likes of Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi.

The concert also served as a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

Ti Gong

Spectators enjoy the concert from close range.

On November 1, Shanghai Drum Music Art Troupe will perform with a Japanese Taiko band to lead the audience on a musical journey that integrates drum music from both countries.

Ballet dancer and choreographer Ao Dingwen's "Poetic Ballet" will be staged on November 2.

Tailored for The INLET, the work combines several genres and instruments including piano and Kunqu Opera. Ao hopes to retain the aesthetics of ballet while connecting the modern and the classical, as well as the East and West.

Ti Gong

The unique architecture of The INLET gives people a chance to be close to the performers.

The dance is also a commissioned work by Arts Festival's Rising Artists' Works project.

A musical gala has been scheduled on November 3, featuring songs from four fantasy and suspense-themed musicals.

If you go:

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd. N and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Scan the QR code to follow The INLET's official WeChat account for more performance information.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
