Feature / Art & Culture

Dunhuang Grottoes come to life in dazzling light shows

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:53 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
"Meet Dunhuang" digital immersive exhibition at Meet You Museum promises a stunning fusion of cutting-edge 3D laser carving technology and ultra-high-definition digital equipment.
Ti Gong

Murals from the renowned Dunhuang Grottoes are showcased in light displays.

Shanghai's art lovers are in for a treat with the opening of the "Meet Dunhuang" digital immersive exhibition at the Meet You Museum.

The exhibition promises a stunning fusion of cutting-edge 3D laser carving technology and ultra-high-definition digital equipment, bringing to life over 200 breathtaking murals from the renowned Dunhuang Grottoes.

Ti Gong

"The Magical Nine-Colored Deer" light show.

The exhibition is divided into four enchanting light show themes: "The Legend of the Silk Road," "The Magical Nine-Colored Deer," "The Thousand Buddhas of Dunhuang," and "The Enchanting Dance and Music of Dunhuang."

As visitors walk through the exhibition, they will be immersed in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience, with music and videos blending seamlessly with light and shadow.

Ti Gong

Flying apsaras feature in the show.

If you go:

Date: Through January 1, 2025.

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

