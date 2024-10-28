Dunhuang Grottoes come to life in dazzling light shows
Shanghai's art lovers are in for a treat with the opening of the "Meet Dunhuang" digital immersive exhibition at the Meet You Museum.
The exhibition promises a stunning fusion of cutting-edge 3D laser carving technology and ultra-high-definition digital equipment, bringing to life over 200 breathtaking murals from the renowned Dunhuang Grottoes.
The exhibition is divided into four enchanting light show themes: "The Legend of the Silk Road," "The Magical Nine-Colored Deer," "The Thousand Buddhas of Dunhuang," and "The Enchanting Dance and Music of Dunhuang."
As visitors walk through the exhibition, they will be immersed in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience, with music and videos blending seamlessly with light and shadow.
If you go:
Date: Through January 1, 2025.
Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆
Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼
Admission: Tickets on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.